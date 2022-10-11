HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Pixel 7 Will Include Free VPN In OZ

Pixel 7 Will Include Free VPN In OZ

By | 11 Oct 2022

Australian shoppers looking forward to getting their hands on the Google Pixel 7 or the 7 Pro next month have another reason to choose Google’s latest smartphone.

Both the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro devices will feature the Google One VPN service for free.

Google usually wraps its VPN into its Google One plans, which cost A$12.49 a month, and include 2TB of cloud storage.

 

This makes these phones the first to include a free VPN, a feature that will no doubt pop up on more smartphones as security and privacy become more of a concern to users.

Google claims to “never use the VPN connection to track, log, or sell your browsing activity”, adding, “Our systems have advanced security built in to help ensure no one uses the VPN to tie your online activity to your identity.”

 



