Bose has announced a downsized version of its flagship soundbar, granting users the same premium audio experience without the need for space.

The Bose Smart Soundbar 600 is based heavily on the brands top offering, the Smart Soundbar 900, but with a smaller stature, and a much smaller price tag.

With a width of only 68.58cm, a height of just 5.58cm and a depth of only 10.41cm, the new soundbar has been designed to fit in even the smallest entertainment setups, underneath most any TV without getting in front of the display.

Being based on the company’s flagship, the Smart Soundbar 600 boasts the ability to provide truly room filling audio via it’s five transducers combined with Bose digital signal processing and Dolby Atmos decoding.

The drivers are arranged with two angled front firers at the ends, a centre tweeter for clear speech and dialogue and a pair of upfiring transducers, a more premium option than the virtual height effects found in cheaper compact soundbars like the Sonos Beam.

For content not compatible with Dolby Atmos, Bose has fitted it’s TrueSpace proprietary audio technology, which analyses the audio of the content you are watching, remixing, and reproducing it to create an equally spacious, immersive and crisp soundscape.

As the Smart Soundbar 600’s name would suggest, it comes packed to the brim with smart functionality. For music streaming, the new soundbar boasts Spotify Connect, Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built-in all over wi-fi.

It also has support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, whilst the Bose Voice4Video feature allows channels to be changed using Alexa.

The compact soundbar is compatible with all other Bose smart speakers, making it perfect for creating a premium multi-room audio system, whilst Bose bass modules and rear speakers are able to pair with it for home theatre setups.

The Bose Smart Soundbar 600 is now available for pre-order for $799.95 AUD. It will be available for purchase from October 27th from the Bose website and selected retailers such as JB Hi-Fi.