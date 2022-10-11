Taiwanese radio manufacturer Sangean has announced the MMR-99, a rechargeable outdoor and emergency radio designed to keep you company on the rugged edge.

The MMR-99 benefits from Sangean’s attention to detail, having been packed to the brim with features that improve the great outdoor experience, both in terms of enjoyment and safety.

The new radio features a memory bank that can store up to 40 AM and FM radio stations, as well as an auto-tuning system and adjustable bandwidth. It also has Bluetooth, allowing for users to stream music via their phone.

In the case of an empty battery, the radio can be charged with a hand-crank, as well as via solar power and DC-in power through its USB-C port, which can also be used to charge other devices.

It’s rugged design keeps it safe from the wet and dirt, whilst it’s 1KG weight makes it perfect for those who enjoy playing music whilst hiking.

Finally, for both emergencies and convenience, the MMR-99 has been fitted with a light which can be adjusted from warmer hues to a cooler brighter white light for flagging people down.

“As someone that loves camping and the great outdoors, the MMR-99 is the perfect Bluetooth radio for any conditions” Canohm marketing manager Daniel Grozdan says.

“It’s an all-in-one solution that makes packing for a trip easier and much more enjoyable. I can use it to set alarms, charge my phone overnight and listen to my favourite podcast over breakfast.”

The Sangean MMR-99 is available in Australia for $249.99 in Forest Green and Desert Tan through Canohm and select retailers.