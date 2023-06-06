Apple has announced a substantial update to Apple TV 4K, with tvOS 17 bringing an all-new Control Centre, FaceTime and video conferencing software, support for third-party VPNs, and it”ll even find your remote.

The new Control Centre makes the menu setting more initiative, and now displays system status, including the time and active profile, and expands with other details based on a user’s activity. When using the remote on iPhone to control Apple TV, users will be automatically switched to their profile.

Additional settings and preferences are now saved for each user profile, including their system language and paired AirPods. You can even use the Control Centre and your iPhone in concert to find your Siri Remote

The FaceTime app has been added to Apple TV, along with the ability to start calls on iPhone or iPad and move them to the big screen. A Centre Stage feature keeps the users centred, even as they move around, and a SharePlay feature means the kids can keep watching their shows, with earbuds, while you conference.

Zoom, and Webex by Cisco will be added to later updates.

Third-party VPN support will also be added soon, allowing developers to create VPN apps for Apple TV. As the company points out in their press release, this can benefit enterprise and education users wanting to access content on their private networks, “allowing Apple TV to be a great office and conference room solution in even more places.”