In another revelation from Yogesh Brar, he gave us the tea on Google’s future phone makeover, the Pixel 8 Pro.

There was not a surprise in sight in the tweet with most specs mirroring the Pixel 7 Pro within the core specifications.

The display is a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED with a 120Hz refresh rate which appears reminiscent of the Pixel 7 Pro because it’s probably the exact same. As for the battery, it is also a repeat of the usual 5,000mAh and 4,950mAh, which is confirmed to be 27W wired charging.

Additionally, Google’s next-gen Tensor G3 chip is specified, which most likely (not confirmed!) includes an improved Titan chip for security, and the internal ram appears not to have changed at 12GB of RAM with either 128 or 256GB of internal storage.

For the camera, it is a triple system guided by a 50MP wide sensor with OIS and a 48MP telephoto, inclusive of the all-important 11MP selfie camera.

There are also new sensors going from a 12MP to a 64MP ultra-wide which could be a nice improvement for the Pixel 7 Pro.

Brar’s tweet including the temperature sensor and an Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor wasn’t so much of a surprise as they were already reported as potential additions to the new model by Trusted Reviews.

Based on the newest information released, Pixel 8 Pro isn’t and was never going to be a product full of new applications and ad-ons, but then again, that’s the bonus of being Google and a worldwide and recognizable brand.