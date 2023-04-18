Google’s Pixel Fold smartphone will be revealed to the world on May 10, with an expensive price-tag to boot.

According to tipster Jon Prosser, the phone will be available for pre-order the same day it is revealed, at the Google I/O conference, with orders shipping and in-store from June 27.

The pricing will apparently start around A$2,699, which is $200 more expensive than the highest-end Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 5G 256GB – the phone’s main competitor once it hits the market.

The pricing is reportedly due to an advanced OLED display. Codenamed M13, this panel will be made by Samsung, the next generation from the M12 panels in Samsung’s Fold4 phones.

Google Pixel Fold Announcement: May 10

Pre-order from Google Store: May 10

Pre-order from partners / carriers: May 30

Available: June 27 pic.twitter.com/11zMixDdYy — jon prosser (@jon_prosser) April 17, 2023

The phone will likely sport the same second generation Google Tensor processor, which debuted on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro last year.

There’s also a high likelihood that Google will also announce the Pixel 7a at the same event.