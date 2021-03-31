HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Apple > Apple Tipped To Get Rid Of MacBook Keyboards

Apple Tipped To Get Rid Of MacBook Keyboards

By | 31 Mar 2021
, , , , ,

Apple has just secured a patent on a MacBook with a solid-state keyboard (SSK) – a flat glass surface that can be reconfigured by the user depending on their changing requirements.

Perhaps you’re doing data entry into a spreadsheet, so you’ll need a numpad. Apple’s proposed SSK allows you to add one, and then wipe it away to turn it into a drawing surface for graphic design tasks.

It’s an exciting patent that presents a lot of possibility and versatility for users with multiple needs, but there are some stumbling blocks to be expected for such a major reimagining of the traditional tactile keyboard.


Those who type a lot for a living will feel the pain; touch-typing is crucial to their productivity and it’s tricky to replicate on a flat glass surface. It’s also uncomfortable, presenting potential RSI issues.

On the plus side though, there are some big wins for a solid-state keyboard. Mechanical keyboards wear out with use and are easily damaged by liquids – a spill into a keyboard can damage far more than the typing surface, since vital laptop components are directly underneath the keys – and there’s no way to fully waterproof the internals and still have a functioning keyboard.

This can be avoided altogether with solid-state surface. It’s not exactly waterproofing laptops but it’s a hugely vulnerable component of the machine that would be protected.

This is just a patent though, so MacBooks with SSK won’t necessarily go into production.

About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
New HyperX Gaming Headset & Keyboard Released
Really? Mechanical Keyboard With JBL Speakers
Razer Unveil World First Optical Laptop Keyboard
Logitech Debut New Slim Mechanical Gaming Keyboards
Logitech Launch New Gaming Mouse + Keyboard
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

UPDATED: COVID-19, Byron Bay Bluesfest In Limbo, Organisers Not Returning Calls
Latest News
/
March 31, 2021
/
woman-holding-card-while-operating-silver-laptop-919436
Customers Prefer Online For CE Shopping
Latest News Retailers
/
March 31, 2021
/
Arm Takes On AI With New Chip Architecture
Components Latest News
/
March 31, 2021
/
PayPal Adds Cryptocurrency As Payment Option
Latest News
/
March 31, 2021
/
REVIEW: Moto E7 – Basic Essential Phone With Not-So-Basic Camera
Latest Reviews Motorola Smartphones
/
March 31, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

UPDATED: COVID-19, Byron Bay Bluesfest In Limbo, Organisers Not Returning Calls
Latest News
/
March 31, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Questions are being asked about the Byron Bay Bluesfest Jazz Festival, which was scheduled to go ahead this weekend before...
Read More