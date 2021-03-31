Australians narrowly prefer to buy their electronics online rather than in-store, though physical retailers are still preferred in general, new research has found.

The survey of 1005 people by consumer intelligence firm Toluna found that 51 per cent of Australians preferred shopping for electronics online, compared to 49 per cent in store; this was the only category in which online beat physical retail. Additionally, 32 per cent preferred to have their electronics delivered to their homes, with 14 per cent opting for click and collect.

Despite this, the majority of customers still preferred shopping in-store: only 42 per cent said they enjoyed online shopping, with another 40 per cent saying it depended on the store. Respondents said they missed the ability to try on and hand-pick items, as well as face to face customer service.

According to Sej Patel, Country Director, Toluna, Australia & New Zealand, the results demonstrate how important the retail experience is.

“Shoppers want to touch and feel products, to try them on, to speak to customer support people in real life. Bricks and mortar retailers can take comfort in this and continue to provide the best in store experiences for their customers.

“For e-retailers, it’s clear that price and convenience alone isn’t enough to keep people exclusively shopping online post-COVID. Customers crave a tactile shopping experience, so the e-commerce sites which are adding experiential features like AR and virtual product try ons, are the ones who’ll remain competitive long term,” said Patel.

Virtual dressing rooms were popular, with 73 per cent of customers saying they’d be more likely to buy products they had tried on virtually.