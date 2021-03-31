Questions are being asked about the Byron Bay Bluesfest Jazz Festival, which was scheduled to go ahead this weekend before the NSW Government bought in restrictions for the Byron Bay area. Now, standing at a bar or event is banned, and attendees to the event will have to sit four metres apart.

Earlier today, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced that new restrictions will be put in place in four local government areas surrounding Byron Bay. This follows two women from Brisbane, who both tested positive to the virus, attending several venues last weekend including the Byron Bay Hotel.

NSW Health officials now believe that Bluesfest, featuring Jimmy Barnes and Pete Murray, could be a COVID-19 powder keg after Byron Bay became a hotspot for outbreaks.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard is already getting hot under the collar, with Bluesfest scheduled to begin at Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm on Thursday and run until Monday 5th of April.

Hazzard the event could be a hazard because 15,000 people congregate on any one day.

Since then, a 20-year male has been diagnosed with COVID-19 after he sat close to the women.

The 20 year old who attended the same venue as the bachelorette party that prompted health alerts in Byron Shire has tested positive to COVID-19, bringing an end to 14 days without community transmission of the virus in NSW.

The restrictions will apply in the local government areas of Byron, Ballina, Tweed and Lismore, which includes the location of Bluesfest.

Household gatherings will be limited to 30 people. All venues will revert to four-square-metre rule and drinking while standing will be banned.

This creates serious problems for the organisers of the festival as it will limit numbers, and organisers will be forced to place chairs four metres apart, with attendees not allowed to stand – a situation difficult for organisers to police.

For three days I have attempted to get clarity about the event neither the Executive Director of the event or their communication management have called or emailed me back.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, rain is forecast for every day of the festival. Rain has been falling in Byron for several days and the location of the event, which is in paddocks, has already been impacted by heavy rain.

Organisers are also facing the real possibility that Brisbane could still be in lockdown with visitors from the COVID-19-affected city prevented from attending the event.

More to follow.