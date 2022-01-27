HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Apple Face Massive Fines As Tinder Pay US$500M A Year

Apple Face Massive Fines As Tinder Pay US$500M A Year

By | 27 Jan 2022

The Netherlands antitrust authority says Apple failed to comply with an order to let dating-app developers such as Tinder use alternate payment systems. As a result, they could face fines of US56.44 million a week.

Apple has already been lumped with a US$5.6 million bust via the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets over the excessive fees they charge developers through their own payment system.

Now, until they comply with the order, they have to cough up as much as US$56.4 million a week, according to Dutch regulators.

As it stands, most developers who push their wares through Apple’s app store are required to use Apple’s in-app payments system, at a commission of up to 30 per cent.

This is being microscoped by global regulators as an abuse of market power, hence the stoush between Apple and Fortnite developer Epic Games.

Now, in the free and easy Netherlands, regulators ordered Apple to let dating app developers use alternate payment systems by January 15, which has obviously come and gone.

But while the antitrust authority acknowledges Apple had a shot at complying, such as letting dating app developers express “interest” in using other payment systems, they failed to fully “satisfy the requirements on several points”.

On the surface, it seems Apple are pressing developers to choose between directing users outside their apps to make payments or adding alternate payment systems within apps.

The regulator says Apple should give all developers both options, rather than having to settle on one.

The Dutch order came after Tinder owner Match Group kicked up a stink, and only applies to dating apps., with a spokesman calling the US$500 million Tinder is forced to sling to Apple each year “disgusting”.



About Post Author
, , , , , , ,
You may also like
Windows 11 Updates To Boost Efficiency
Has Apple Dropped Their Dacks To The Chinese Communist Party To Get Sales?
AirTag Used To Bust Dodgy Removalists
Apple Plans Biggest Product Lineup Yet For 2022
Weaker Dollar Set To Benefit Sagging Apple
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Disney+ Expand Through 50 New Markets
Latest News
/
January 27, 2022
/
6 Million EVs Will Ship This Year: Gartner
Latest News
/
January 27, 2022
/
Microsoft Posts Strong Earnings, Despite Slowing Cloud Growth
Latest News
/
January 27, 2022
/
Spotify”Home Of COVID Misinformation” claims Neil Young, Pulls Catalogue
Latest News
/
January 27, 2022
/
Windows 11 Updates To Boost Efficiency
Latest News
/
January 27, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Disney+ Expand Through 50 New Markets
Latest News
/
January 27, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Currently in a spat with Game Of Thrones star Peter Dinklage over their upcoming live action remake of the animated...
Read More