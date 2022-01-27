Despite more than a trillion dollars being wiped from the crypto market since October, Karl Mohan, the Asia Pacific general manager of Crypto.com says the market is booming, especially in Australia.

Global crypto users jumped from 106 million in January 2021, to 295 million in December.

“It was a remarkable growth rate, and we‘re expecting crypto will reach 1 billion users by the end of the year,” Mohan says.

“We also saw record growth in terms of people working in the crypto industry too.

“Our staff headcount grew more than 4-times in 2021, and we’re now at over 3,000 employees globally.”

Crypto.com last week announced a $25 million sponsorship deal with the AFL and AFLW, suggesting a move into the mainstream.

“Crypto.com is already a market leader in Australia with a substantial user-base, and we are excited to further expand in the market with a growing Australian staff,” Mohan says.

“Since the commencement of our Australian operations in June 2020, we have obtained an AFS Licence, obtained AFCA membership, registered with AUSTRAC.

“With its fintech-friendly environment, strong regulatory reputation and highly skilled workforce, Australia is one of the first countries where we are localising the majority, if not all, of our services and related operations for the local market.”