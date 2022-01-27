It’s a great day for audiophiles, as Interdyn brand Rotel announces it is releasing three new premium audio products into the Australian market.

They include the A12MKII digital processor and the CD14MKII and RCD-1572MKII.

All models feature a new, premium, Texas Instruments 32-bit digital-to-analog converter, power supply refinements, precision acoustic coupling capacitors, and circuit board layout with “isolation techniques that lower the noise floor and reduce distortion,” according to the company.

“Rotel’s engineers leveraged over 60 years of experience with the latest technologies and innovations to develop these exceptional MKII models,” said Daren Orth, Chief Technology Officer of Rotel.

“We utilised Michi, Rotel and Tribute technologies, ensuring the new MKII models achieved the performance deserving of this iconic brand as we celebrate our anniversary.”

The A12MKII includes a new DAC, digital processor, and digital interface chipset.

The CD14MKII and RCD-1572MKII support off-board digital-to-analog processing, with the RCD featuring an XLR output ”

The RCD-1572MKII also includes a fully balanced, fully differential XLR output “rejecting external noise and lowering RF interference.”

All units are available this month. The A12MKII will retail for $1,399, the CD14MKII for $879, and thw RCD-1572MKII for $1,399.