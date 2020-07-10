HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Acer’s Q2 Revenues Highest In 10 Quarters, At $3.2B

By | 10 Jul 2020
In Q2 2020 Acer’s revenues rose by 34.3% quarter-on-quarter and 19% year-on-year, hitting NT$65.6 billion (A$3.2 billion). This marks Acer’s highest earnings in 10 quarters.

“In most countries, Acer benefitted from work-from-home and distance learning needs, in addition to the excellent end-to-end supply chain collaboration with its suppliers,” Acer stated.

Acer’s strongest business lines were notebook PCs, which increased by 48.4% quarter-on-quarter in Q2; monitors, which rose by 28.9%; its gaming line, up 70.9%; and Chromebooks, which increased by 74.8%.

Acer unveiled a number of new products late in Q2, including Enduro, its rugged notebook; the Acer Chromebook Spin 713, a slim laptop; and the upgraded Predator Helios 700.

The follows on from a strong Q1. In Australia, Acer’s consumer monitor sales rose by 245% and gaming monitors increased by 36% that quarter. Overall, Acer Australia achieved the No.1 ranking in consumer and gaming monitors in the country.

Looking ahead, Acer told ChannelNews that the company plans on expanding their online store across the Asia Pacific, including Australia. The new Acer online store will appeal to at-home executives, offering an extensive range of consumer B2B, gaming and education products.

