New Acer ‘Mean Machine’ Gaming Machines Coming Including Lightweight Model

Acer who are the #1 gaming laptop supplier in Australia has overnight introduced a brand-new range of gaming machines with a new choice of overclock speeds.

All of the new Acer gaming machines including the Predator Helios 700, Predator Helios 300, Predator Triton 300, and Nitro 7, are refreshes of their predecessors, either totting brand new 10th Gen Intel CPUs or RTX Super GPUs.

The flagship machine, the Predator Helios 700, has been upgraded with an aim to offer the kind of performance you’d usually expect from the best gaming PCs.

Under the bonnet are overclockable Intel Core i9-10980HK or i7-10875H that can be paired with either an RTX 2080 Super or RTX 2070 Super GPU.

In a nutshell this machine should improve kill times but it will run hot especially if it is overclocked which is why Acer has introduced a new thermal solution – called Predator PowerGem – with all models using the i9 chip to help keep it cool.

The Predator Helios 700 has up to 64GB of 2,933Hz RAM, and comes with Killer DoubleShot Pro connectivity (Wi-Fi 6 AX1650i wireless and E3100G Ethernet. It also has a 17.3-inch 144Hz G-Sync display as well.

The Acer Predator Helios 700 will launch in Australia in September at around $3,800.

Also, in the new range is an Acer Predator Helios 300 which comes with 10th gen Intel Core H-series processors, and an overclockable RTX 2070 with Max-Q GPU. It also supports up to 32GB of 2,933 MHz DDR4 RAM and two PCIe NVMe SSDs in RAID 0 configuration.

Another model is the Predator Triton 300

This is a slim and for a gaming machine, lightweight notebook at 19.9 mm thin and weighing only 2.1 kg which is light for a powerful gaming laptop.

This machine has been upgraded to a 10th gen Intel Core H-series CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 with Max-Q design.

It now comes with a 240Hz display and up to three M.2 SSDs.

The screen also offers 100% sRGB, making it a good call for creatives.

Retail price is tipped to be around $2,500.

Acer has also updated their Nitro 7.

This machine now gets a 10th gen Intel upgrade, and now comes with up to an RTX 2060 GPU. Acer’s “extreme performance” desktop PC, the Predator Orion 9000 gets an Intel Core i9 Extreme Edition CPU, up to dual Nvidia RTX 2080 TI GPUs in SLI, and better thermal performance thanks to new Predator FrostBlade fans, which Acer claims will provide up to 15% more airflow.

Acer also announced the Predator X25 monitor, a 24.5-inch 1080p monitor with a huge 360Hz refresh rates and supports 99% of the sRGB colour gamut.

There are also four new Predator XB3 series monitors: the 31.5-inch Predator XB323QK NV, the 27-inch Predator XB273U GS and Predator XB273U GX, plus the 24.5-inch Predator XB253Q GZ with up to 240Hz refresh rates and up to 4K resolutions.

These monitors also come with RGB LightSense technology, which beams coloured light behind the monitor – like the Ambilight feature of Philips monitors.

While a lot of the updates to Acer’s gaming range aren’t the most revolutionary changes we’ve seen, they do mean that the company’s gaming devices can go toe-to-toe with its competitors.