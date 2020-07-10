HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Coronavirus > PC Shipments Continue To Grow Up 11% Despite Limited Stock

PC Shipments Continue To Grow Up 11% Despite Limited Stock

By | 10 Jul 2020
In the second quarter of 2020 the traditional PC market – which includes desktops, notebooks, and workstations – grew by 11.2% year-on-year globally, despite an overal economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal, 72.3 million units were shipped in Q2 as the tech and CE markets boom.

IDC found that as restrictions around the world tightened in the first few weeks of the quarter, demand for notebooks continued to grow to maintain continuity of business and schooling for many communities.

Furthermore, the logistics issues that were impacting supply early in the quarter began to inch closer to normal over the quarter, and PC production gradually ramped up.

“The strong demand driven by work-from-home as well as e-learning needs has surpassed previous expectations and has once again put the PC at the center of consumers’ tech portfolio,” said Jitesh Ubrani research manager for IDC’s Mobile Device Trackers.

“What remains to be seen is if this demand and high level of usage continues during a recession and into the post-COVID world since budgets are shrinking while schools and workplaces reopen.”

In Q2 HP led the market, with 18 million shipments and 25% of the market share. It was closely followed by Lenovo, with 17.4 million units and 24.1% of the market; and then Dell (12 million units, 16.6%); Apple (5.6 million, 7.7%); and Acer (4.8 million, 6.7%).

