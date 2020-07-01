HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Acer > Acer Australia’s Consumer Monitor Sales Up 245% In Q1

Acer Australia’s Consumer Monitor Sales Up 245% In Q1

By | 1 Jul 2020
, , , , ,

Acer Australia has achieved the No. 1 ranking in consumer and gaming monitors in the country in Q1 2020. According to market research firm IDC, Acer recorded quarter-on-quarter sales growth of 245% in consumer monitors and 36% in gaming monitors.

The COVID-19 crisis drove demand for monitors as more people worked, learned and played online games from home.

“We are thrilled to achieve the number one market share position in both consumer and gaming monitors,” said Gregory Mikaelian, General Manager, Channels and Marketing at Acer Australia.

“This result is a testament to our strong partnerships with leading retailers and distribution partners, as well as our local sales team working around the clock to meet the elevated demand of our monitors brought on from COVID-19 restrictions.”

In particular, Acer’s 24- and 27-inch monitors were hugely popular, as were gaming monitors from its Predator and Nitro brands.

Looking ahead, Acer expects the increased demand for monitors to continue into the second quarter, as consumers continue to embrace remote working, e-sports and online gaming.

In addition, in the last couple of weeks Acer has expanded its range of monitors, which will further drive sales. In June Acer launched the Predator X25 gaming monitor, which boasts a 360Hz refresh rate.

Predator X25

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, , , , ,
You may also like
Garmin Australasia’s Profits Up 16% In 2019
Consumer Confidence Falls 4.6%, As Melbourne’s COVID-19 Cases Surge
Google Will No Longer Automatically Store Photos
Acer To Expand Online Sales As They Go After Work At Home Executives
ABS: Payroll Jobs Making A Slow Recovery
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Garmin Australasia’s Profits Up 16% In 2019
Garmin Latest News Wearables
/
July 1, 2020
/
Samsung Release 8TB Next-Gen SSD In Oz
Accessories Hardware Latest News
/
July 1, 2020
/
Google Buy Smart Glasses Maker After ‘Glass’ Flop
Accessories Google Latest News
/
July 1, 2020
/
Consumer Confidence Falls 4.6%, As Melbourne’s COVID-19 Cases Surge
Coronavirus Industry Latest News
/
July 1, 2020
/
Lenovo’s Latest “Nano” ThinkCentre Desktops Arrive In Oz
Desktop PCS Laptops Latest News
/
July 1, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Garmin Australasia’s Profits Up 16% In 2019
Garmin Latest News Wearables
/
July 1, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
In 2019 Garmin Australasia’s sales revenue grew by 9.9% to total $193.5 million, while gross profit increased by 16% to...
Read More