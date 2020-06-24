Watch Out Microsoft, Acer Launches Very Smart New Spin Enterprise Chromebook

Acer who recently won a $65M supply contract in Australia for school teachers, has overnight rolled out a new array of 2020 PC’s including new gaming machines, an expanded Concept D for creatives and a powerful new range of business machines that are light and slim.

One interesting new model is the all new stylish and well-designed Acer Chromebook Spin 713 which is the result of a partnership between Acer and Intel’s Project Athena team.

Project Athena laptops have to meet standards for being thin, light, and long-lasting on battery life and Acer believe they have achieved this with their new offering.

Another big improvement is the Chromebook Spin 713’s 13.5”-inch display which delivers 2256×1504 display and 3:2 aspect ratio.

Ideal for school children the new offering also comes in an enterprise edition.

The Chromebook Spin 713’s spec list could hold up well against that of any mid-priced Windows notebooks especially as it also has a 360-degree hinge.

Performance wise the entry level is a Pentium Gold 6405U CPU.

You can also choose from Intel’s 10th-gen Comet Lake Core CPU family, using Intel’s aged 14nm architecture but exercising higher clock speeds to boost performance.

The specific CPUs available with the Chromebook Spin 713 are the Core i3-10110U, Core i5-10210U, Core i5-10310U, and Core i7-10510U.

Acer is also expanding its ConceptD creative PCs this time it’s focusing on artists and other producers who don’t have lavish budgets. T

The centrepieces are the ConceptD 3 Ezel and its more conventional Notebook counterpart.

Both come with 14- or 15.6-inch displays, 10th-generation Intel Core H-series processors and dedicated graphics, but they pack lower 1080p screen resolutions than higher-end models (if still Pantone-validated) and use more modest GPUs, including the GeForce GTX 1650 Ti in standard versions and the Quadro T1000 in Pro variants.

This is due to a change in graphic cards.

The Ezel includes the ConceptD line’s signature hinge that ‘floats’ the display for easier use while you’re drawing or sharing, while the Notebook has a far more ordinary laptop design.

With the new Concept D Notebook, you get 20 hours Vs the 18 hours of the Ezel.

Acer also boasts that you can put in a full workload of 3D modelling or drawing while the system runs at 40dBa or quieter.

Also being introduced is a low cost ConceptD 100 desktop with 9th-gen Intel Core chips, GeForce or Quadro graphics with up to 256GB of SSD storage and 32GB of RAM.

There is also a trio of Creator monitors with high colour accuracy and HDR, including the 170Hz, 1440p CP5 ($750), the 4K, 165Hz CP3 ($620) and the higher accuracy 4K, 60Hz CM3 ($710). All three monitors are due in August.