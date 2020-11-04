The ACCC has given the thumbs up to proposed improvements in NBN wholesale arrangements, which it says will be good for broadband customers.

NBN Co will implement a number of changes as part of its next wholesale broadband agreement (WBA4), including:

further reductions in the price of NBN Co’s entry-level access bundle greater product and pricing certainty through additional protections against the withdrawal of bundle access products, and price caps and minimum CVC allowances stronger and more effective wholesale service standards that include rebates that accrue on a daily basis for late connections and fault rectifications higher rebates for missed appointments improved commitments and information on service speed performance, and extension of rebates to TC-2 services for small-medium businesses.

According to ACCC Chair Rod Sims, the proposed changes are a “significant change” from what was being offered at the start of the ACCC’s access determination process.

“These new arrangements will allow for more affordable entry level products for consumers who are happy with pre-NBN speeds, and promote competitive prices for the higher speeds made possible by the NBN.

“Higher rebates for consumers will provide stronger incentives for NBN Co to meet reasonable service standards and address individual cases of poor service outcomes.

“We expect the NBN Co’s commitment to provide certainty over access charges, which are the most significant costs facing retailers, will reduce barriers to entry and encourage greater competition in retail markets,” he said.

Sims says the ACCC will watch and make sure these changes are implemented.