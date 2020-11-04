HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > ACCC > ACCC Gives Tick To NBN Wholesale Improvements

ACCC Gives Tick To NBN Wholesale Improvements

By | 4 Nov 2020
, , , ,

The ACCC has given the thumbs up to proposed improvements in NBN wholesale arrangements, which it says will be good for broadband customers.

NBN Co will implement a number of changes as part of its next wholesale broadband agreement (WBA4), including:

  1. further reductions in the price of NBN Co’s entry-level access bundle
  2. greater product and pricing certainty through additional protections against the withdrawal of bundle access products, and price caps and minimum CVC allowances
  3. stronger and more effective wholesale service standards that include rebates that accrue on a daily basis for late connections and fault rectifications
  4. higher rebates for missed appointments
  5. improved commitments and information on service speed performance, and
  6. extension of rebates to TC-2 services for small-medium businesses.

According to ACCC Chair Rod Sims, the proposed changes are a “significant change” from what was being offered at the start of the ACCC’s access determination process.

“These new arrangements will allow for more affordable entry level products for consumers who are happy with pre-NBN speeds, and promote competitive prices for the higher speeds made possible by the NBN.

“Higher rebates for consumers will provide stronger incentives for NBN Co to meet reasonable service standards and address individual cases of poor service outcomes.

“We expect the NBN Co’s commitment to provide certainty over access charges, which are the most significant costs facing retailers, will reduce barriers to entry and encourage greater competition in retail markets,” he said.

Sims says the ACCC will watch and make sure these changes are implemented.

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Govt. Mulls Weaker Tech Giant Rules For Aussie Publishing
Button Batteries In ACCC Crosshairs
ACCC Grants Small Business Collective Bargaining Exemption
NBN Player Aussie Broadband Debuts On ASX With $40m IPO
ACCC Fine Amaysim $126K Over ‘Unlimited’ Mobile Plans
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Aussies Back Brands That Use Augmented Reality
Augmented Reality Coronavirus eBusiness
/
November 4, 2020
/
Harvey Norman CEO Warns RBA Jumped The Gun With Historic Rate Cuts
Finance Harvey Norman Latest News
/
November 4, 2020
/
REVIEW: Why Android TV, QLED Display Tech & 4K Hitachi Adds Up
4K TV Display Latest News
/
November 4, 2020
/
Apple Watch Users Finally Get Important Streaming Update
Apple Latest News Spotify
/
November 4, 2020
/
Arlo Reveals Pricing & Availability For Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell
Arlo Latest News
/
November 4, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Aussies Back Brands That Use Augmented Reality
Augmented Reality Coronavirus eBusiness
/
November 4, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Almost seven in 10 Australian consumers say they would buy more from brands that use “immersive technologies” like augmented and...
Read More