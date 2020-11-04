HMD Global is reportedly set to re-launch a modern edition of the iconic Nokia 6300 and Nokia 8000 handsets soon, equipped with 4G and other smarts.

It follows the resurrected modern ‘Banana Phone’ (Nokia 8810) in 2018, and Nokia 2720 last year.

Reported by German tech site, Winfuture, HMD Global’s next classic phone release will be the 6300 and and 8000, after the model numbers were spotted on Danish carrier Telia’s website.

The modern Nokia 8000 had a slide-out cover for a physical keyboard, with some tech commentators predicting the feature will remain with the new Nokia 8000 4G.

According to GizmoChina, the two new resurrected Nokia handsets will launch before the end of the year, and are set to arrival alongside the anticipated Nokia 6.3 and Nokia 7.3.