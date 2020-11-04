HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Communication > Nokia To Resurrect Two Iconic Phones This Year

Nokia To Resurrect Two Iconic Phones This Year

By | 4 Nov 2020
, , ,

HMD Global is reportedly set to re-launch a modern edition of the iconic Nokia 6300 and Nokia 8000 handsets soon, equipped with 4G and other smarts.

It follows the resurrected modern ‘Banana Phone’ (Nokia 8810) in 2018, and Nokia 2720 last year.

Reported by German tech site, Winfuture, HMD Global’s next classic phone release will be the 6300 and and 8000, after the model numbers were spotted on Danish carrier Telia’s website.

The modern Nokia 8000 had a slide-out cover for a physical keyboard, with some tech commentators predicting the feature will remain with the new Nokia 8000 4G.

According to GizmoChina, the two new resurrected Nokia handsets will launch before the end of the year, and are set to arrival alongside the anticipated Nokia 6.3 and Nokia 7.3.

About Post Author
CONTRIBUTOR (Award-nominated technology writer)
, , , , , , , ,
You may also like
LG Rollout Puricare Wearable Air Purifier Amid COVID19 Crisis
Big W Sales Up 20% In Q1, Leisure Goods Soar
JB Hi-Fi Rolls Out Smart Home Bonanza Sale
Bunnings Targets 100% Renewable Energy By 2025
LEAKED: Entry-Level Samsung Galaxy A02s
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Aussies Back Brands That Use Augmented Reality
Augmented Reality Coronavirus eBusiness
/
November 4, 2020
/
Harvey Norman CEO Warns RBA Jumped The Gun With Historic Rate Cuts
Finance Harvey Norman Latest News
/
November 4, 2020
/
REVIEW: Why Android TV, QLED Display Tech & 4K Hitachi Adds Up
4K TV Display Latest News
/
November 4, 2020
/
Apple Watch Users Finally Get Important Streaming Update
Apple Latest News Spotify
/
November 4, 2020
/
Arlo Reveals Pricing & Availability For Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell
Arlo Latest News
/
November 4, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Aussies Back Brands That Use Augmented Reality
Augmented Reality Coronavirus eBusiness
/
November 4, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Almost seven in 10 Australian consumers say they would buy more from brands that use “immersive technologies” like augmented and...
Read More