HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Oz September Retail Sales Better Than Expected

Oz September Retail Sales Better Than Expected

By | 4 Nov 2020

Australian retail sales slumped by only 1.1% for September 2020, 0.4% better than expected in the preliminary data provided by the ABS.

In August, retail sales fell by 4% on a seasonally-adjusted basis and economists had been forecasting a 1.5% decline for September.

Overall, turnover rose by 5.6% for the same month last year and the seasonally-adjusted estimate for turnover rose 6.5% for the September quarter.

Household goods retailing fell 3.6% in September, in seasonally adjusted terms.

And by industry cate, the seasonally adjusted estimate fell 7.4% for electrical and electronic goods retailing, fell by 2.2% for furniture, floor coverings, houseware and textile goods retailing and declined by 0.5% for hardware, building and garden supplies retailing.

Every Australian state saw a decline in monthly retail turnover, while the Northern Territory enjoyed a 4.3% jump.

Meanwhile, online sales had a boost during the COVID-19 period, with it accounting for 10.6% of all retail sales for the month of September.

About Post Author
April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
, , , ,
You may also like
Oz IT Spending To Take 2.8pc Hit – But Better Days Ahead
September A Slow Month For Online Retail As Lockdown Restrictions Eased
Get Xmas Parcels In Early, Warns Aus Post
Cisco’s Webex Nears 600M
Andrews Opens Some Melbourne Doors – But Business Wants More
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Aussies Back Brands That Use Augmented Reality
Augmented Reality Coronavirus eBusiness
/
November 4, 2020
/
Harvey Norman CEO Warns RBA Jumped The Gun With Historic Rate Cuts
Finance Harvey Norman Latest News
/
November 4, 2020
/
REVIEW: Why Android TV, QLED Display Tech & 4K Hitachi Adds Up
4K TV Display Latest News
/
November 4, 2020
/
Apple Watch Users Finally Get Important Streaming Update
Apple Latest News Spotify
/
November 4, 2020
/
Arlo Reveals Pricing & Availability For Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell
Arlo Latest News
/
November 4, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Aussies Back Brands That Use Augmented Reality
Augmented Reality Coronavirus eBusiness
/
November 4, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Almost seven in 10 Australian consumers say they would buy more from brands that use “immersive technologies” like augmented and...
Read More