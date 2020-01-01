Zero Bezel TV From Samsung Tipped For CES 2020

Samsung is set to reveal bezel-free TVs at CES 220, well almost.

The unlock key is the fact that Samsung trademarked the “Zero Bezel” brand name late last year which will see the launch of TV’s that looks like a sheet of dark glass, the model numbers are tipped to be the Q900T or Q950T.

The Company is also looking to change the perception of what a TV should look like with the Korean Company set to reveal a lifestyle range moving on from their Serif range that was a big hit at IFA 2019.

The new design welds the display and main body “more closely” to eliminate the usual borders on sets 65 inches and larger.

Mass production of the new Zero Bezel TVs is set to commence in February with the new designs set to hit Australia in the second half of 2020 according to sources who attended an NDA event at Samsung Korea late last year.

Observers claim that the new Zero Bezel range will be expensive and only available on premium models.

Samsung has also developed new 8K processors and the combination of an exotic design with a large panel could make even ‘ordinary’ 8K TVs seem like bargains.

Overnight Samsung posted a vague teaser for its CES event January 6th, teasing an empty shape and “The Age of Experience.” Whether or not that age is bezel-less, we’ll find out in Las Vegas.