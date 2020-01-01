HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Display > 8K TV > Zero Bezel TV From Samsung Tipped For CES 2020

Zero Bezel TV From Samsung Tipped For CES 2020

By | 1 Jan 2020
, , ,

Samsung is set to reveal bezel-free TVs at CES 220, well almost.

The unlock key is the fact that Samsung trademarked the “Zero Bezel” brand name late last year which will see the launch of TV’s that looks like a sheet of dark glass, the model numbers are tipped to be the Q900T or Q950T.

The Company is also looking to change the perception of what a TV should look like with the Korean Company set to reveal a lifestyle range moving on from their Serif range that was a big hit at IFA 2019.

The new design welds the display and main body “more closely” to eliminate the usual borders on sets 65 inches and larger.

Mass production of the new Zero Bezel TVs is set to commence in February with the new designs set to hit Australia in the second half of 2020 according to sources who attended an NDA event at Samsung Korea late last year.

Observers claim that the new Zero Bezel range will be expensive and only available on premium models.

Samsung has also developed new 8K processors and the combination of an exotic design with a large panel could make even ‘ordinary’ 8K TVs seem like bargains.

Overnight Samsung posted a vague teaser for its CES event January 6th, teasing an empty shape and “The Age of Experience.” Whether or not that age is bezel-less, we’ll find out in Las Vegas.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, ,
You may also like
LG Set To Reveal Impressive Home-Connected, Cordless Cleaning Range At CES 2020
Samsung To Show Hair Loss & Healthcare Innovations At CES 2020
LG Gets Into The Indoor Plant Growing Business
Who Has Real 8K TV Technology LG Takes Another Crack At Samsung
Multi Language Chats Coming To OZ
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

LG Set To Reveal Impressive Home-Connected, Cordless Cleaning Range At CES 2020
Accessories Advertising Appliances
/
December 31, 2019
/
Acer Concept D Review:Not For Apple Fans, Just People Who Want Creative Speed & Cost Savings
Desktop PCS Industry Latest News
/
December 31, 2019
/
Samsung To Show Hair Loss & Healthcare Innovations At CES 2020
CES 2020 Latest News
/
December 31, 2019
/
Trump To Attend CES Keynote Discussion
CES 2020 Latest News
/
December 31, 2019
/
EXCLUSIVE: Sonos Trade In Program Described As ‘Environmental Vandalism’
Brands Compact Speakers Latest News
/
December 30, 2019
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

LG Set To Reveal Impressive Home-Connected, Cordless Cleaning Range At CES 2020
Accessories Advertising Appliances
/
December 31, 2019
/
/
0 Comment
LG Electronics have revealed a new comprehensive cordless, home-connected cleaning product range, set to be released at CES in 2020....
Read More