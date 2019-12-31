LG Set To Reveal Impressive Home-Connected, Cordless Cleaning Range At CES 2020

LG Electronics have revealed a new comprehensive cordless, home-connected cleaning product range, set to be released at CES in 2020.

The LG ‘CordZeroThinQ A9 Stick Vacuum’ is said to deliver both vacuuming and mopping capabilities from the same device. The ‘CordZeroThinQ Robotic Mop’ combines the companies robotics and appliance depth-of-experience into one, compact package set to ‘take on’ challenging cleaning jobs.

‘With more consumers today opting for hard floors, it was apparent that vacuums alone wouldn’t satisfy everyone,’ said Dan Song, president of LG’s Home Appliance & Air Solution Company.

‘By leveraging our technological expertise and in-depth understanding of consumers’ needs, we developed CordZeroThinQ products to handle the most challenging cleaning jobs.’

LG is also releasing a comprehensive home-connectivity range of cordless cleaning products that work in unison with just the introduction of a Wi-Fi connection.

The ‘CordZeroThinQ Robotic Mop’ takes automatic floor cleaning to new heights with its power drive dual spin mops enhanced with Dual Eye™ technology, which accurately detects and recognises it surroundings to avoid collisions with household furniture and pets.

By accessing My Zone using the LG ThinQ mobile app, users can also designate and control which specific areas of the house to clean without hassle.

Owners of the CordZeroThinQ R9 robot vacuum can connect both two units with a Wi-Fi connection to create an impressive home cleaning network.

Once the R9 has completed the vacuuming – it notifies the CordZeroThinQ Robotic Mop with information on areas of the home that require mopping.

Other products in LG’s cordless range include the ‘Power Drive MopTM’, the ‘CordZeroThinQ A9′ and finally, the ‘CordZeroThinQ Robotic Mop’.

The mop range includes an advanced automatic water supply system, which allows their two ‘rapidly rotating’ mop pads to always have the right amount of water to clean without leaving a puddle or wet marks behind.

To accommodate different floor types and power of cleaning, owners can control the flow of water completely – whether it be to increase, decrease or shut off.

Finally, the LG ‘CordZeroThinQ A9′ with Power Drive Mop is set with multiple exchangeable nozzles, making it easy to switch from vacuuming system to a mop. The Power Drive Nozzle is efficient with removing dust from a range of challenging surfaces with a powerful suction from the LG Smart Inverter Motor™.

The CordZeroThinQ A9 comes with one-touch controls, two quick change battery packs and removable, washable filters that are said to elevate the effectiveness of the dual-function product.

An included multi-type charging stand offers a safe and easy recharging system for both the vacuum and other accessories.

The LG CordZeroThinQ A9 and CordZeroThinQ Robotic Mop will both be on display during the annual Las Vegas CES 2020.