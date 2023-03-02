YouTube’s new CEO has declared the platform will introduce new AI tools for creators, in a bid to compete with both TikTok and Microsoft’s burgeoning AI-driven product suite.

“The power of AI is just beginning to emerge in ways that will reinvent video and make the seemingly impossible possible,” Neal Mohan wrote, in a blog post titled ‘Our 2023 Priorities’.

“Creators will be able to expand their storytelling and raise their production value, from virtually swapping outfits to creating a fantastical film setting through AI’s generative capabilities.” Mohan said.

These tools won’t be available to creators for a number of months.

Given the controversy around Google’s AI-generated chatbot Bard, which managed to wipe $140 billion off the company’s value after one terrible demonstration, it is prudent that YouTube is “taking the time to develop these features with thoughtful guardrails”, as Mohan explains.

“Stay tuned in the coming months as we roll out tools for creators as well as the protections to embrace this technology responsibly.”

Noting that this is a pivotal time for the sector, Mohan explains, “AI presents incredible creative opportunities, but must be balanced by responsible stewardship.”