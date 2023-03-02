HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Lenovo Tease Next-Gen Legion Gaming Laptop

By | 2 Mar 2023

Aiming to satisfy the gaming community, Lenovo are taking their affordable Legion series of laptops to the next generation with Nvidia’s latest RTX 40 series.

There have been rumblings about this exciting release for a while, and Lenovo have already said the upcoming GeekPro G5000 laptop will be powered by Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 405 GPU, with a max TDP of 95W.

Adding to Lenovo’s cred, the RTX 4050, running on Legion, draws less than the max power draw of the GPU at 45W, yet the GPU still sucks less than the maximum power draw of the GPU at 45W, but still churns out more than 50 per cent of the maximum performance of the RTX 4050 designed for the unit. That shows great power efficiency.

On top of this GPU efficiency boost, the laptop powered by the RTX 405 also adds support for the AV1 video-encoding codec, Nvidia’s DLSS 3.0 graphics tech, plus 6GB of GDDR6 VRAM.

On top of the GPU performance, the Lenovo gaming Legion Geek Pro G5000 looks a treat, with a fingerprint-resistant matte-black unibody. Add to that a bunch of ports, such as USB-A 3.1, USB-C Thunderbolt, as well as an HDMI connection and a 3.5mm headphone jack.



