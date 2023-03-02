HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Optus And Mastercard Make ID Easier

By | 2 Mar 2023

The partnership between Optus and Mastercard is providing further benefits to customers, adding a simple and secure way to prove identity using ID.

Identity ID lets customers create and reuse your profile within the My Optus app. You can then share verified info quickly and easier, without sharing physical documents – and Optus are the first telco to integrate ID.

Today, since Optus and Mastercard launched ID into the local telecommunications industry, more than 600,000 Optus consumers have created a reusable digital identity with the service.

“Optus is Australia’s first telco to integrate ID into its customer experience. Our partnership with Mastercard increases customer security while simplifying the digital experience,” says Richard Webby, Optus Digital’s Managing Director.

For Optus, protecting customer data and keeping accounts secure is a priority, which ID allows them to do in a convenient and secure way through their collaboration with Mastercard.

Besides simplicity, ID lets customers control and manage data, thanks to the best tech available to keep personal info at premium safety.

ID uses security tech to check the validity of physical documents such as passports, then compares the photo there with your face and ensures you’re you and checks you’re genuine, then checks against authoritative government data.

That means it’s easy for Optus customers to set up a digital identity via the My Optus app using your driver’s licence, or a passport with an Australian visa.

From there, a customer’s digital identity can be used to prove you’re you in Optus stores or over the phone. Other channels will come through 2023.


