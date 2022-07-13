HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > YouTube Crowned Top Live TV Streamer With 5 Mil Subs

YouTube Crowned Top Live TV Streamer With 5 Mil Subs

By | 13 Jul 2022

YouTube TV has found itself at the top of Live TV streaming in the US after it announced it now has 5 million subscribers, almost a million more than the runner up.

Following behind YouTube TV is Hulu With Live TV who reported 4.1 million in April, Sling TV who reported 2.252 million and FuboTV who reported 1.056 million in March. YouTube, unlike its competitors, does not disclose how it’s subscriber numbers are broken down. It has however announced that the 5 million is made up of both paying subscribers and those within a trial period.

“Today, we’re humbled that 5 million of you are currently on this journey with us,” said Christian Oestlien, VP of Product Management for YouTube TV and Connected TV. YouTube last announced its subscriber numbers in October 2020, with 3 million users.

YouTube TV is currently unavailable outside the US, however many users access the platform via a VPN. It is based around one main plan which costs $65 USD a month ($96.35 AUD), with 4K costing an additional $25 a month.


745060

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Crosby, Stills & Nash Back On Spotify After Rogan Boycott
Music Streamer Deezer Suffers Stock Plunge Upon Exchange Debut
Report Finds Aussies Spend Over Two Days A Week Online
Foxtel Media,Reveals FoxTest Ad Experimentation Platform
Live Jazz Streaming Platform Launched IN OZ
target="_blank"
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

$7 Billion Of TPG Shares Out Of Escrow
Latest News
/
July 13, 2022
/
Samsung Galaxy Watches Get Major Update
Latest News
/
July 13, 2022
/
Australian Telco Reseller Hit With $450K Fine
Latest News
/
July 13, 2022
/
SMS Scam Blocking Rules Come Into Play For Telcos
Latest News
/
July 13, 2022
/
Western Digital Answer The PS5’s Storage Issues
Latest News
/
July 13, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

$7 Billion Of TPG Shares Out Of Escrow
Latest News
/
July 13, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Shares accounting for 63.8 per cent of TPG-Telecom have come out of escrow this morning, with its largest shareholders now...
Read More