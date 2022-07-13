YouTube TV has found itself at the top of Live TV streaming in the US after it announced it now has 5 million subscribers, almost a million more than the runner up.

Following behind YouTube TV is Hulu With Live TV who reported 4.1 million in April, Sling TV who reported 2.252 million and FuboTV who reported 1.056 million in March. YouTube, unlike its competitors, does not disclose how it’s subscriber numbers are broken down. It has however announced that the 5 million is made up of both paying subscribers and those within a trial period.

“Today, we’re humbled that 5 million of you are currently on this journey with us,” said Christian Oestlien, VP of Product Management for YouTube TV and Connected TV. YouTube last announced its subscriber numbers in October 2020, with 3 million users.

YouTube TV is currently unavailable outside the US, however many users access the platform via a VPN. It is based around one main plan which costs $65 USD a month ($96.35 AUD), with 4K costing an additional $25 a month.