HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Telstra Moves All Call Centres To Australia

Telstra Moves All Call Centres To Australia

By | 13 Jul 2022

Telstra has the complaints from its customers “loud and clear” and has announced all its call centres have returned to Australia.

The company has hired 2,000 new employees to work in the domestic call centres.

CEO Andy Penn has this shift has been in the works for some time.

“What we heard loud and clear was that you wanted a change in the way we answered our calls, so we did it,” he said.

“Now when you call, you will speak to locals from all over Australia – people who reflect our community and customer base, including many who have accents representing our diversity.

“Our team are your neighbours.”

Penn said the last call taken from an Australian customer at an overseas call centre occurred on June 27. He cites the recent floods as one reason customers may prefer a local call centre team “who understood first-hand the challenges they were facing.”



About Post Author
,
You may also like
SMS Scam Blocking Rules Come Into Play For Telcos
Optus, Telstra Try To Spin Mobile Price Hikes, TPG Holds Out
Security Service Heads Warn Businesses Of Risks, Associated With Chinese Linked Companies
$7.2B In TPG Share Will Come Into Play Next Week, Who Will Sell & Who Will Buy?
Sub-Carriers, eSims Threaten Major Telcos’ Stronghold
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

$7 Billion Of TPG Shares Out Of Escrow
Latest News
/
July 13, 2022
/
Samsung Galaxy Watches Get Major Update
Latest News
/
July 13, 2022
/
Australian Telco Reseller Hit With $450K Fine
Latest News
/
July 13, 2022
/
SMS Scam Blocking Rules Come Into Play For Telcos
Latest News
/
July 13, 2022
/
Western Digital Answer The PS5’s Storage Issues
Latest News
/
July 13, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

$7 Billion Of TPG Shares Out Of Escrow
Latest News
/
July 13, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Shares accounting for 63.8 per cent of TPG-Telecom have come out of escrow this morning, with its largest shareholders now...
Read More