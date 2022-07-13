Telstra has the complaints from its customers “loud and clear” and has announced all its call centres have returned to Australia.

The company has hired 2,000 new employees to work in the domestic call centres.

CEO Andy Penn has this shift has been in the works for some time.

“What we heard loud and clear was that you wanted a change in the way we answered our calls, so we did it,” he said.

“Now when you call, you will speak to locals from all over Australia – people who reflect our community and customer base, including many who have accents representing our diversity.

“Our team are your neighbours.”

Penn said the last call taken from an Australian customer at an overseas call centre occurred on June 27. He cites the recent floods as one reason customers may prefer a local call centre team “who understood first-hand the challenges they were facing.”