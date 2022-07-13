HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Twitter Sues Elon Musk To Force $65B Acquisition

Twitter Sues Elon Musk To Force $65B Acquisition

By | 13 Jul 2022

Twitter is suing Elon Musk over his abandoned A$65.2 takeover bid, saying Musk should be forced to honour the agreement, despite his buyer’s remorse.

Musk spent the past few months questioning the levels of fake user accounts, accusing Twitter of hiding the true amount of users. Last Friday, he officially called off the deal, citing “misleading representations” and saying Twitter hadn’t “complied with its contractual obligations”.

Twitter responded with a lawsuit.

“Having mounted a public spectacle to put Twitter in play, and having proposed and then signed a seller-friendly merger agreement, Musk apparently believes that he — unlike every other party subject to Delaware contract law — is free to change his mind, trash the company, disrupt its operations, destroy stockholder value, and walk away,” Twitter said in the lawsuit.

Musk argued that Twitter has damaged the company since the proposed sale, with a hiring freeze, the removal of senior leaders, and other staff departures.

“The company has not received parent’s consent for changes in the conduct of its business, including for the specific changes listed above,” Musk argued.



