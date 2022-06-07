Japanese tech conglomerate Yamaha have released two new pairs of True Wireless Earbuds – the TW-E7B and the TW-ES5A, delivering the companies True Sound philosophy.

The TWE7B is the new flagship pair of earbuds in the Yamaha line-up, and seek to provide users with a truly immersive musical experience, demanding superior sound quality while not compromising on the latest in convenient features and technology.

In bringing the listener “closer to he artist” through their True Sound philosophy, Yamaha have ftted the TW-E7B with a 10mm driver with a large-diameter voice coil, which alongside an ultra-responsive diaphragm, is able to deliver truly musical low-frequency audio and accurate reproduction of tonal qualities.

Sound is further optimized via Yamaha’s listening Optimizer feature, which analyses the shape of the ear cana and adjusts audio playback in real time, via a microphone that monitors affected signal. Yamaha have also ditched traditional ANC for their own propriety algorithm, which filters out external noise rather than applying Q correction which can harm playback quality.

Battery life sits at 22 hours (6 hours plus 16 hours with charging case), while the buds boast IPX5 water and sweat resistance.

The TW-ES5A is the sports model of the new range, boasting many of the same features but prioritizing the needs of those with their head in the game.

In delivering True Sound, Yamaha have tested the TW-ES5A for vibrations, which can cause interference in playback. As a result, those constantly on the move whilst playing sport will be unaffected by vibrations that cause playback issues, particularly in low end frequencies.

Yamaha have also taken particular care to the fitment of their sports earbuds allowin users to focus on the game at hand without being distracted by their buds moving or falling out. Battery life sits at 34 hours (9 hours plus 25 hours with charging case).

Both pairs of earbuds have been fitted with Qualcomm cVc (Clear Voice Cature) technology for crystal clear communication and calls, as well as Listening Care to protect users from harsh high and low frequencies, whilst normalizing hard to hear elements, ensuring all musical details can be heard without needing excessive volume.

Capitalizing on the growth of mobile gaming, Yamaha have fitted their new range with Gaming Mode, which provides lower latency.

The Yamaha TW-E7B and TW-ES5A are due for release in July/August with the former priced at $299 RRP and the latter $229 RRP.