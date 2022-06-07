“I believe, if you zoom out into the future and you look back and you ask the question, ‘What was Apple’s greatest contribution to mankind?’, it will be about health,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in 2019.

While many of today’s Worldwide Developers’ Conference announcements revolved around software updates that link users and devices in a more elegant manner, the watchOS 9 is focused on Cook’s health goals.

With watchOS 9, the Apple Watch can track your running progress a lot better, tracking form, stride length, acceleration, even the amount of time you contact the ground, by using the watch’s inbuilt gyroscope and accelerometer. You can specify heart rate zones, and distance and time intervals, with haptic vibrating giving feedback along the way.

The Fitness app is also now available on iPhone, allow you to connect the two, and use various abilities from both pieces of hardware.

The sleep tracking introduced in the last update has also been bolstered, now tracking different stages of sleep, such as deep sleep, REM, core, and waking time.

Most vital is the medication tracker, wherein you scan a bottle, and it reminds you when to take your meds, and even when various combinations are counter indicated. This information can be shared with your carer or loved ones, for extra safety.

On top of these health functions, comes the updated ability to add events directly to iCalendar from your watch, and four new watch faces that take advantage of the larger screen in later models.