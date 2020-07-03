HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Yamaha’s New CLP-700 Series Clavinova Digital Pianos In Oz

Yamaha’s New CLP-700 Series Clavinova Digital Pianos In Oz

By | 3 Jul 2020
, ,

Yamaha’s new CLP-700 Series Clavinova Digital Piano is now available in Australia. The Clavinova offers a range of updated features, such as allowing users to record their performance via the USB Audio Recorder, a new touch sensor control panel, and a refine speakers system that produces a clear sound with depth.

In this product, Yamaha has used new samples for the voices of two concert grand pianos: the bright Yamaha CFX and the deep resonance of the Bösendorfer Imperial. “The highly distinctive sounds of these pianos feature lush harmonics and vivid resonance created from the sympathetic vibrations of the strings and soundboard, faithfully delivered in response to your articulation and pedalling,” Yamaha stated.

It also has a new metronome with 20 built-in rhythms.

For easier setup and greater control, the Clavinova integrates with the free Smart Pianist App, which connects to the digital piano via Bluetooth.

The CLP-700 Series includes the CLP-735 ($3,599), the CLP-745 ($4,399), the CLP-756GP, CLP-775 ($5,799), CLP-785 ($7,599), and CLP-795GP.

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
,
You may also like
FREE Sound Magazine, All The Latest Audio Gear, From Headphoners To Soundbars
Yamaha Expands Hi-Fi Family With A-S Amplifiers & NS-3000 Speakers
Who Has The Ultimate Hi-Fi? Best Of Best Awards Announced
Amazon Music Available On More Yamaha Devices
Yamaha Set $43K New Audio Component Standard
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Oz Retail Turnover Up A Record 16.9% In May
Coronavirus Industry Latest News
/
July 3, 2020
/
Samsung Unveil Italian Artisan ‘New Chef Collection’ Fridges
Appliances Kitchen Latest News
/
July 3, 2020
/
woman-holding-card-while-operating-silver-laptop-919436
COVID-19 Boosts Australia’s Online Retail Sales By 50.4%
Coronavirus Industry Latest News
/
July 3, 2020
/
Melburnians Given Free Month Of BINGE As COVID-19 Lockdowns Kick In
BINGE Content Coronavirus
/
July 3, 2020
/
Sharp Wants To Float Dynabook PC business
Latest News Marketing Sales & Marketing
/
July 3, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Oz Retail Turnover Up A Record 16.9% In May
Coronavirus Industry Latest News
/
July 3, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
According to the final retail trade figures for May 2020 from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), turnover rose 16.9%...
Read More