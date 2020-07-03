HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Sharp Wants To Float Dynabook PC business

Sharp Wants To Float Dynabook PC business

By | 3 Jul 2020
, ,

Sharp who are currently cranking up their appliance sales in Australia is now looking to go public with the setting up of a new floated operation for their Dynabook PC operation which is run in Australia by former Toshiba management who failed in both the consumer PC market and the value TV market.

Sharp which is now owned by Taiwanese Company Hon Hai Precision Industry or Foxconn acquired the struggling Toshiba PC business but instead of using the Toshiba brand name that was tainted by scandal they chose to use the Sharp Dynabook name to market their new range of notebooks.

Sharp Chairman and CEO Tai Jeng-wu said overnight “We hope that the listing can happen by the end of this year,” Tai told a news conference where several new products were revealed.

Director of Sales and Marketing in Australia Angela Walker has not commented on the new move or how it will impact the Australian market where the brand is struggling up against Acer, Dell, Lenovo, and HP.

Neither Harvey Norman nor JB Hi Fi have chosen to range the Dynabook PC’s.

The Company in Australia is run by Toshiba management who failed in the consumer PC market and were forced to drop Toshiba branded PC’s after the parent Company was engulfed in several financial scandals.

Sharp acquired Dynabook from Toshiba in 2018 for $50M.

The Tokyo-based unit generated a profit just three months after the purchase, Tai said, indicating that business is performing well.

While emphasizing that the market is “gradually recovering” from coronavirus damage, Tai was cautious on the outlook and hinted at uncertainty.

Mark Whittard the CEO of Dynabook in Australia has not said how well the Company is doing locally.

Mark Whittard CEO Of Dynabook Australia tells journalists in 2012 what he PC market will look like in 2020

He is an executive who bans journalists when they expose poor performance of brands and products under his management.

He also has a history of failed marketing initatives having pulled out of the TV market with Toshiba branded TV’s and later he pulled Toshiba branded PC’s out of the consumer market despite having an excellent product range.

In Japan, the Company has admitted that “earnings are very difficult.” at the moment due to COVID-19.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
COMMENT:Sharp Is Back With A Great Range Of Products, All They Have To Do Now Is Invest In Marketing
EXCLUSIVE:Tempo To Sell Full Sharp Consumer Range From July 1
Sharp Site Crashes As Demand For Face Masks Soar
BREAKING NEWS: Sharp Appoints New CEO Questions Over Future Of TV’s & Microwaves
Global Demand For Laptops, Network Gear, Chips Zooms
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Oz Retail Turnover Up A Record 16.9% In May
Coronavirus Industry Latest News
/
July 3, 2020
/
Samsung Unveil Italian Artisan ‘New Chef Collection’ Fridges
Appliances Kitchen Latest News
/
July 3, 2020
/
woman-holding-card-while-operating-silver-laptop-919436
COVID-19 Boosts Australia’s Online Retail Sales By 50.4%
Coronavirus Industry Latest News
/
July 3, 2020
/
Melburnians Given Free Month Of BINGE As COVID-19 Lockdowns Kick In
BINGE Content Coronavirus
/
July 3, 2020
/
Yamaha’s New CLP-700 Series Clavinova Digital Pianos In Oz
Latest News Sound Yamaha
/
July 3, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Oz Retail Turnover Up A Record 16.9% In May
Coronavirus Industry Latest News
/
July 3, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
According to the final retail trade figures for May 2020 from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), turnover rose 16.9%...
Read More