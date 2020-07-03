Sharp Wants To Float Dynabook PC business

Sharp who are currently cranking up their appliance sales in Australia is now looking to go public with the setting up of a new floated operation for their Dynabook PC operation which is run in Australia by former Toshiba management who failed in both the consumer PC market and the value TV market.

Sharp which is now owned by Taiwanese Company Hon Hai Precision Industry or Foxconn acquired the struggling Toshiba PC business but instead of using the Toshiba brand name that was tainted by scandal they chose to use the Sharp Dynabook name to market their new range of notebooks.

Sharp Chairman and CEO Tai Jeng-wu said overnight “We hope that the listing can happen by the end of this year,” Tai told a news conference where several new products were revealed.

Director of Sales and Marketing in Australia Angela Walker has not commented on the new move or how it will impact the Australian market where the brand is struggling up against Acer, Dell, Lenovo, and HP.

Neither Harvey Norman nor JB Hi Fi have chosen to range the Dynabook PC’s.

The Company in Australia is run by Toshiba management who failed in the consumer PC market and were forced to drop Toshiba branded PC’s after the parent Company was engulfed in several financial scandals.

Sharp acquired Dynabook from Toshiba in 2018 for $50M.

The Tokyo-based unit generated a profit just three months after the purchase, Tai said, indicating that business is performing well.

While emphasizing that the market is “gradually recovering” from coronavirus damage, Tai was cautious on the outlook and hinted at uncertainty.

Mark Whittard the CEO of Dynabook in Australia has not said how well the Company is doing locally.

He is an executive who bans journalists when they expose poor performance of brands and products under his management.

He also has a history of failed marketing initatives having pulled out of the TV market with Toshiba branded TV’s and later he pulled Toshiba branded PC’s out of the consumer market despite having an excellent product range.

In Japan, the Company has admitted that “earnings are very difficult.” at the moment due to COVID-19.