Melburnians Given Free Month Of BINGE As COVID-19 Lockdowns Kick In

By | 3 Jul 2020
With COVID-19 cases in Melbourne on the rise again, and some suburbs being put into full lockdown, Foxtel’s BINGE is working to make the tighter restrictions easier on Melburnians, offering new customers one month of free access to the video streaming service.

The promotion can be claimed from today until Monday, 6th July (11.59pm). To redeem a month of BINGE (on a Standard package), new customers will need to visit binge.com.au/Melbourne.

“It’s a tough time for a lot of people in Melbourne with new restrictions and lock downs. We wanted to help where we could by making the time at home a little more entertaining,” said Julian Ogrin, CEO of BINGE. “We know that streaming has significantly increased during the COVID-19 pandemic with people spending more time at home.”

Once the free trial ends, the Basic package (one screen in SD) costs $10 per month while the Standard package (two screens in HD) costs $14 per month.

BINGE has over 10,000 hours of content, including movies and shows from HBO.

“There is something for everyone to binge on, from global hits such as Game of Thrones, Big Little Lies and Chernobyl, to  blockbuster movies and new binge-worthy favourites such as McMillion$ and White House Farm,” Ogrin said.

