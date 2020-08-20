Yamaha is entering a new market with the release of a range of adaptive-sound wireless headphones, including wireless earbuds and over-ear noise cancellers.

Eight new products will hit shelves by the end of the year, all featuring new Yamaha technology; the hero models feature Listening Optimiser, which according to Yoshi Tsugawa, Senior General Manager, Home Audio Division, Yamaha Corporation Japan, takes ongoing real-time measurements and makes subtle adjustments to ensure high-quality sound even if fit or wearing conditions change.

“By adapting to each person and his or her surroundings, our headphones allow listeners to stay true to themselves and truly enjoy the music that shapes them.

“Now, with our new line of headphones, from the moment you wake up and head out for the day, to when you return home and relax with your favourite shows at night, Yamaha is there for you with unparalleled audio every step of the way,” said Tsugawa.

All models also include Listening Care, a feature which Yamaha says will allow listeners to hear full-range sound even at low volume settings to encourage usage at low-risk volume levels. The top-of-the-line models feature Yamaha’s new proprietary Advanced Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) technology, which according to the manufacturer, avoids colouring or degrading the sound.

The new range includes the YH-E700A Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones, as well as the YH-E500A on ear model; the TW-E7A True Wireless Noise-Cancelling Earbuds, as well as the TW-E5A and TW-E3A; and the EP-E70A Wireless Noise-Cancelling Earphones, as well as the EP-E50A and EP-E30A. Each will be available towards the end of 2020, with RRPs to be confirmed.