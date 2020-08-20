Sony has released a new free desktop application which allows customers to convert their digital cameras into webcams via USB.

The new Imaging Edge Webcam app is compatible with 35 Sony camera models, including Alpha 9 II, Alpha 9, Alpha 7R IV, Alpha 7R III, Alpha 7R II, Alpha 7S II, Alpha 7S, Alpha 7 III, Alpha 7 II, Alpha 6600, Alpha 6400, Alpha 6100, RX100 VII, RX100 VI, RX0 II, RX0, vlog camera ZV-1, and the just-announced Alpha 7S III. According to Jun Yoon, Head of Digital Imaging Sony ANZ, the app allows customers to live stream and video conference in one easy step with a high-quality image.

“Sony continues to adapt and evolve to meet the needs of our customers. Their voice is critical to everything that we do in this industry.

“Given the growing demand for live streaming and video communication, we’re excited to share a new application that offers loyal Sony customers the ability to quickly and easily transform their camera into a highly effective webcam for live streaming, video calls and so much more,” said Yoon.

Imaging Edge Webcam is available for download via Sony’s website.