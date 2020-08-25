Yamaha has taken on Denon HEOS with its new RX-V6A and RX-V4A receivers, boasting a modern exterior with 8K resolution and Wi-Fi smarts.

The new RX-V4A is a 5.1 channel, 80-watt AV receiver (US$440), with the 100-watt RX-V6A supporting 7.1 and Dolby Atmos compatibility.

The receivers display a modern glass-like face, with a centred volume knob and high-resolution LCD display.

With HDMI 2.1 compatibility, the products have a auto low-latency mode and seamless media switching.

Yamaha claims the new receiver has more 8K HDMI inputs than any other brand, with three on the RX-V6A alone.

Both models deliver Wi-Fi support alongside Yamaha’s MusicCase multi-room system, which offer voice assistance via Apple’s Siri, Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa.

With support for AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect, the receivers also facilitate wireless MusicCast speakers for surround sound use.

The RX-V6A will launch internationally in September, and the RX-V4A in August with local availability and pricing to be confirmed.