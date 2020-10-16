Yahoo! has snuck its way back into the Nielson Digital Content Rating (DCR) top 10, with a surprising jump in unique audience despite most major publications losing readers.

The Verizon-owned news service saw a 7.3% increase to 3.485 million unique readers, bumping News Corp-owned The Australian off the top 10 list.

ABC News retained its position as number one with a audience of 12,028,404 despite a drop in 7.4% readers, while news.com.au enjoyed a 0.4% rise as number 2 on the list.

All other digital publications suffered a loss in unique audience, including a 20% drop for The Age, 16% down for The Guardian and an 8.8% decrease for nine.com.au.

Daily Mail Australia also suffered a small decline of 1.8% with an audience of 10,669,891.

According to Nielson, Australians have already spent 9% more time consuming online news content in 2020 than they did during the entirety of 2019.