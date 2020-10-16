As Woolworths bails out of COVID-19 and JobKeeper support because of booming sales,Bunnings has not ruled out using the government’s $4 billion JobMaker scheme to fund em,ployment of staff despite their last lot of financials showing growth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wesfarmers,who own Bunnings, as well as Kmart, Officeworks and Target, said it would review the potential injection of capital into the retail operations with all of their stores tipped to do record sales running into the peak buying period and as restrictions in Victoria are lifted and borders reopen.

In a statement to Nine Media, a spokeswoman for the retailer said it would assess how JobMaker could be used in its businesses over the next 12 months as the economy recovers, flagging “continuing uncertainty” due to COVID-19.

“While the circumstances in which our businesses would access the program are likely to be limited, we are always looking to create jobs for young people, especially in our retail businesses,” a spokeswoman for the retail group said.

“If there is a role for JobMaker in supporting the employment of more young people without disadvantaging existing employees, then we will look carefully at it.”

The decision by Woolworths has prompted other major employers to consider if they will sign on to the subsidy, JB Hi Fi, Harvey Norman and The Good Guys who were taking in millions in support have not commented.