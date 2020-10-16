HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Google Hangouts Officially Canned As It Migrates All Users To Chat

By | 16 Oct 2020
Google has announced in a corporate blogpost it is officially ending use of its dead-in-the-water messaging app Google Hangouts.

Starting in early 2021, anyone still using Google Hangouts will be booted off the app as it migrates all users onto its Google Workspace app, Google Chat.

All content from Hangout, including chat history and contacts, will be uploaded onto Chat as Google invested heavily in its collection of office apps, which was recently rebranded from G Suite to Google Workplace.

“Next year, Chat will become available as a free service—both in the integrated experience in Gmail and the Chat standalone app,” Matthew Leske, Group Product Manager wrote in the blogpost.

“Chat includes familiar Hangouts features like direct and group messaging, with helpful additions like send to inbox, faster search, emoji reactions and suggested replies.

Starting in the first half of 2021, everyone can begin upgrading from Hangouts to Chat. To ensure a smooth transition, we will help automatically migrate your Hangouts conversations, along with contacts and saved history.”

Next year, the company is also removing Google Fi support for Hangouts.

Google has not confirmed the exact date of the complete migration from Hangouts to Chat but warned the ‘timing may shift’.

