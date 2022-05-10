HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Xbox Streaming Capabilities Further Bolstered By New Streaming Stick

By | 10 May 2022

An Xbox streaming stick could be on the cards for Microsoft, as they continue to strengthen their subscription and streaming offerings in the gaming market.

According to VentureBeat, the streaming stick will be similar to the remotes offered by Roku and Amazon, providing users access to game, movie and television streaming straight to their television.

Microsoft have been expanding both their Xbox Games Pass and Xbox Cloud Gaming services of late, making it easier for people to access games without buying them or even needing the hardware to play them. The push to make their services more accessible and powerful are part of their current ‘Xbox Everwhere’ initiative, with the streaming stick being the latest of their efforts.

While details of the streaming stick and the Samsung developed streaming app are few and far between, the release of the stick is likely to come during 2023.


