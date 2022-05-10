Sony has resumed partial production in its Shanghai factory, operating for the first time in over a month.

The plant manufactures Sony televisions, cameras, projectors, and numerous other products for the Asian region. The factory shut down on March 28, when the city went into lockdown following a spate of COVID cases.

“It will still take time for us to resume production fully, since we need to coordinate with local authorities,” the company said. They have not confirmed which products have resumed production.

These restrictions in the region are just the latest hit to global supply chain, following a nightmarish two years.

Japan has been especially hard hit by the recent lockdown.

63 per cent of Japanese companies with factories in Shanghai had shut down operations, according to the Shanghai Japanese Commerce and Industry Club.