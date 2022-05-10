Chinese Telecommunication company ZTE are set to launch their Axon 40 Ultra, which will be the first ever phone to boast both the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and an under-display camera.

Specs of the new ZTE flagship are impressive, with an uninterrupted ‘notchless’ 6.81-inch AMOLED display, with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Pixel density sits at 400 ppi, and colours will pop at 10-bit with 100% DCI-P3 gamut. The screen, which has an 16MP under-display front camera and fingerprint sensor, also has 71-degree curved edges.

One of the highlights of the Axon 40 Ultra is its main camera module. Made up of a trio of 64MP cameras, consisting of a primary ultra-wide-angle camera, a telephoto primary camera and a humanity camera, ZTE say they have the best three camera smartphone system in the industry, and functionality to make their new flagship a “capture spectacle”.

Powering the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra is everyone’s favourite Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, alongside 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to a massive 1TB of UFS 3.1 storage. The battery is a relatively standard size for these specs at 5,000mAh, and features 80W fast charging support. However, those after wireless charging will have to look elsewhere.

Connectivity features include dual-sim support, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, dual-frequency GPS, NFC and a USB-C port.

Alongside the release of the Axon 40 Ultra, ZTE have announced the Axon 40 Pro, which features a 144Hz display and a Snapdragon 870.

Currently, the Axon 40 Ultra is available for presale in China, but an international model will be available in June. Pricing for Australia is currently unknown, however the top spec model with 16GB RAM and 1TB of storage is 7,298 Yuan in China (roughly $1560.16 AUD).

ZTE and Channel News are looking to bring you a review of their Axon 40 Ultra soon, so stay tuned for more details.