Home > Industry > Xbox Bug Won’t Impact Newer Denon And Marantz Receivers

Xbox Bug Won’t Impact Newer Denon And Marantz Receivers

By | 18 Aug 2021
A HDMI error that was built into the majority of Sound United’s Denon and Marantz’s 2020 AV receivers, has been eradicated.

All Denon and Marantz receivers manufactured after May 2021 are fitted with a separate HDMI 2.1 chip that doesn’t have the same problem. Previous chips prevented some AVRs supporting 4K, 120Hz gaming on the Xbox Series X.

Basically, any Denon or Marantz model with a serial number ending with 70001 upwards is fine.

Newer version of the previously affected models will also be bug-free in the future: the Denon AVR-A110, Denon AVR-X6700H, Denon AVR-X4700H, Denon AVR-X3700H, Denon AVR-X2700H, Denon AVR-S960H, Marantz AV7706, Marantz SR8015, Marantz SR7015, Marantz SR6015, Marantz SR5015, and Marantz NR1711.

