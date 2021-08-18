HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
NARTA Launches Initiative Against Modern Slavery

NARTA Launches Initiative Against Modern Slavery

By | 18 Aug 2021
NARTA, Australia’s biggest retail services group, has introduced a new initiative to combat modern slavery and promote ethical buying.

The group’s Modern Slavery Initiative (MSI) will support businesses in reviewing practices within their supply chain to ensure they meet reporting requirements under the Modern Slavery Act 2018.

According to NARTA, it is working alongside government groups and making decisions according to legislation and best practice.

“The protection of workers’ welfare, human rights and the environment is a priority in the electronics industry, with a further need to increase transparency.

“The purpose of the Modern Slavery Initiative (MSI) is to bring together retailers and suppliers within the NARTA retail services network in upholding this social responsibility,” the group said.

John Winning.

Suppliers on the MSI committee include Samsung, Smeg, Breville, and Electrolux, while retail members include JB Hi-Fi, Bing Lee, Winning Group, and E&S.

John Winning, CEO, Winning Group, says his company looks forward to working with NARTA and supply partners on this issue.

“With our intention to leave the world in a better place, sustainability and corporate social responsibility is a core focus for the Winning Group. We are delighted to be part of the Modern Slavery Initiative and to collaborate to address a global issue.

“We are committed to using our business and ecosystem as a force for good, through our operations and our supply chain,” he said.

NARTA has already been carrying out supply chain reporting for members on some indirect sourcing areas such as packaging, print, and stationery.

