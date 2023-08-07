HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > ‘X’ To Pay Legal Bills of Those ‘Unfairly Treated’ for Posting on Platform

‘X’ To Pay Legal Bills of Those ‘Unfairly Treated’ for Posting on Platform

By | 7 Aug 2023

‘X’ (formerly Twitter) is set to pay legal bills and sue on behalf of users who were treated unfairly by employers, due to posting or liking something on the platform, Elon Musk confirmed.

“If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill.” He said there will be no limits on funding.

“And we won’t just sue, it will be extremely loud and we will go after the boards of directors of the companies too.”

At the end of last month, ‘X’ users reached a “new high,” with the latest count over 540 million.

These numbers came as the company is undergoing organisational changes, hoping to boost advertising revenue.

Also, after 17 years, the blue bird logo was replaced with an ‘X’, along with company name changing, in an effort to focus on an “everything app.”

Musk has also claimed the platform’s cash flow remains negative, due to an almost 50% drop in advertising revenue and a heavy debt load.



About Post Author
, , , , , , ,
You may also like
‘X’ To Live Stream Musk / Zuckerberg Fight
Record Number of ‘X’ Users As Threads Stumbles
Twitter Blue Subscribers Now Able To Download Videos
Threads Adds Chronological Feed Amid Elon Musk ‘X’ Rebrand
Focus Groups Said Musk’s X.Com Sounded Like Porn When He Raised Name 20 Years Ago
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

‘X’ To Live Stream Musk / Zuckerberg Fight
Latest News
/
August 7, 2023
/
David Jones Enters $1bn Advertising Market W/ New Premium In-Store Ads
Latest News
/
August 7, 2023
/
IPhone 15 To Launch Mid September
Latest News
/
August 7, 2023
/
Specs Leaked For Motorola Moto G54
Latest News
/
August 7, 2023
/
HP Pushing Consumers Towards Wireless Printing
Latest News
/
August 7, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

‘X’ To Live Stream Musk / Zuckerberg Fight
Latest News
/
August 7, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Elon Musk’s proposed cage fight against Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg is now confirmed to be live-streaming over ‘X’ (formerly Twitter). The...
Read More