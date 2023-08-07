‘X’ (formerly Twitter) is set to pay legal bills and sue on behalf of users who were treated unfairly by employers, due to posting or liking something on the platform, Elon Musk confirmed.

“If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill.” He said there will be no limits on funding.

“And we won’t just sue, it will be extremely loud and we will go after the boards of directors of the companies too.”

At the end of last month, ‘X’ users reached a “new high,” with the latest count over 540 million.

These numbers came as the company is undergoing organisational changes, hoping to boost advertising revenue.

Also, after 17 years, the blue bird logo was replaced with an ‘X’, along with company name changing, in an effort to focus on an “everything app.”

Musk has also claimed the platform’s cash flow remains negative, due to an almost 50% drop in advertising revenue and a heavy debt load.