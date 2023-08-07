Sources are claiming the iPhone 15 could launch is six weeks time, on the 13th of September.

Very little information has been revealed, along with a rocky launch date, however it’s been reported that mobile carriers have been asked not to take holidays on September 13th due to “major smartphone announcement.”

If the launch takes place on the 13th, it’s possible pre-orders will begin on the 15th, and phones will go on sale a week later, the 22nd.

Previously, some models have launched later due to shortages, and rumours are speculating at least one model this year could be delayed for that reason.