Late last week, David Jones announced it has entered the business of retail advertising and will see stores beaming digital and in-store ad spots from shop windows for brands to occupy.

With the new revenue stream unlocked and its new retail media department, David Jones is now offering brands a number of advertising options ways such as 102 digital templates, 475 in-store formats, and 70 print and digital editorial models, and will cost anywhere from around $500 to $25,000, according to the David Jones’ chief marketing officer (CMO).

“At this point, we have got a couple of objectives to hit. But this is not, by any stretch of the imagination, going to outweigh any of the incredible revenue we get from being a department store first,” said James Holloman, the CMO.

This manner of advertising platform grants retailers to market ad space on their digital channels to third-party brands, called retail media networks (RNMs), and is the quickest-growing channel in 2023, reaching $122 billion, according to the World Advertising Research Centre.

Additionally, PwC forecasts Australia’s portion of the pie could reach $2.16bn by 2026.

For current luxury brand partners, David Jones will be offered first-refusal media for access to its networks before allowing a “curated” list of advertisers within the premium and lifestyle categories bid.

Roughly two-thirds of Australia’s most affluent households are David Jones customers, making the consumers sought after to advertise to by premium brands.

They also like their shopping and take around 50 million in-store visits each year making the brand a lucrative market for luxury partners.