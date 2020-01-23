World First 4K Smartphone Coming From Sony

The rumour mill is picking up with reports that the latest phone to come out of Sony – the Xperia 2 – may be the first smartphone with a 4K display.

Coming from MyDrivers.com, Sony is expected to launch two flagship phones, with one device to be released at Mobile World Congress 2020 (MWC2020).

Sony has confirmed its event for 24 February.

Here comes your very first look at which I assume will be launched as #SONY #XPERIA5Plus! (who really knows about naming schemes nowadays?…😅) 360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions + few specs, on behalf of… Myself and @Slashleaks…😄 -> https://t.co/AoQROn7PVg pic.twitter.com/6Dooemv4Ep — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) January 6, 2020

The new Xperia smartphone will sport a 6.6-inch 21:9 4K HDR OLED display, supported by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 flagship platform and the Snapdragon X55 5G modem.

Four cameras are set to feature on the new phone, with two 12MP elements and a 48MP or 64MP sensor.

The website suggests the phone will sell for 6,000CNH, which is roughly A$1270.

First look pictures, published by Slashleaks, show a sleek design with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a USB-C connector.