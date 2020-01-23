COMING SOON: Samsung Announces ‘Game Changing’ Galaxy Book S

Samsung Electronics Australia today announced the launch of the Galaxy Book S, a light, connected laptop that is set to ‘change’ the game in the laptop market.

The 13.3-inch Galaxy Book S, weighing just 961g, is said to usher in a new era of mobile computing by harnessing the mobility and connectivity of a smartphone with the powerful productivity of a PC.

‘The Galaxy Book S is a sleek, powerful and beautifully designed connected laptop that will also provide great battery life throughout the day. It’s an excellent device to empower Australians to always be connected while they work from almost any location, whether it’s out on the road, at the airport, or when roaming overseas,’ said Garry McGregor, Vice-President of IT and Mobile, Samsung Electronics Australia.

‘Australians expect connected technology to operate seamlessly throughout their day. The Galaxy Book S is a productivity powerhouse that is perfectly suited for ambitious, on-the-go Australians who don’t have a moment to waste.’

Designed for consumers who require superior performance, productivity and portability, the innovative Galaxy Book S is said to provide up to 25 hours of battery life, 23 hours of playback and is only 11.8mm thin.

It makes the nifty laptop suitable and convenient for students or professionals in high-demand industries that require travelling, but don’t want to be weighed down by excessive size or weight.

Additionally, the Galaxy Book S runs on Windows 10, harnesses the convenience of a 10-point multi-touch screen and has introduced the convenient fingerprint scanning unlock feature.

Equipped with 512GB storage, 8GB RAM and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7nm 64-bit octa-core processor, the laptop is also sturdy and reliable.

Samsung’s Galaxy Book S will be available for purchase from JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman and official Samsung stores and online for $1,699 from 31 January.