Popular Motorola Razr Set To Arrive In Aus Soon

Australia’s most adored flip phone, the Motorola Razr, may soon be launched in Australia, as hype builds.

The retro Razr has a 6.2-inch display on the inside and 2.7-inch on the outside, putting convenience back into the hands of users as they won’t have to unlock it or open it just to view notifications.

But it’s the hype surrounding its impending release that has forced Motorola to delay its launch just to make sure the company can keep up with demand.

At first, Motorola told fans it would only be a short delay and didn’t mention any specific timeframe – but now, as pre-orders already starting in the UK and US – it appears the release may be imminent.

The phone is speculated to be launched and available for purchase on February 6 in those countries. And although there’s been no official comment on an Australian launch, it’s expected to be announced soon.

At around US $1,500 launch price, the Motorola Razr features a single 16MP rear camera, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, 6HB RAM and 128GB of storage.

It’s not a cheap phone but it’s certainly popular.

Motorola Australia is hosting a launch event next Tuesday, which is expected to announce the Razr’s availability and pricing.