HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Popular Motorola Razr Set To Arrive In Aus Soon

Popular Motorola Razr Set To Arrive In Aus Soon

By | 23 Jan 2020
, , , ,

Australia’s most adored flip phone, the Motorola Razr, may soon be launched in Australia, as hype builds.

The retro Razr has a 6.2-inch display on the inside and 2.7-inch on the outside, putting convenience back into the hands of users as they won’t have to unlock it or open it just to view notifications.

But it’s the hype surrounding its impending release that has forced Motorola to delay its launch just to make sure the company can keep up with demand.

At first, Motorola told fans it would only be a short delay and didn’t mention any specific timeframe – but now, as pre-orders already starting in the UK and US – it appears the release may be imminent.

The phone is speculated to be launched and available for purchase on February 6 in those countries. And although there’s been no official comment on an Australian launch, it’s expected to be announced soon.

At around US $1,500 launch price, the Motorola Razr features a single 16MP rear camera, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, 6HB RAM and 128GB of storage.

It’s not a cheap phone but it’s certainly popular.

Motorola Australia is hosting a launch event next Tuesday, which is expected to announce the Razr’s availability and pricing.

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
New Google Pixel Buds Spotted In New Bluetooth Certification
Sonos Officially Killing Off Older Devices In May
Leaks: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip To Have Foldable Glass Screen?
Telstra Tough Max 3: Appealing, Durable & Affordable
GoPro Hero 3 Gets Bigger And Better
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

200 Australian Jobs Slashed As Supermarket Woes Continue
Appointment & Jobs Industry Latest News
/
January 23, 2020
/
Jeff Bezos Speaks Out After Reports Crown Prince Hacked His Phone
Hardware Industry Investigation
/
January 23, 2020
/
COMMENT: Red Cross Using Social Media Spin Doctors To Screw Bushfire Victims
Latest News Marketing Public Relations
/
January 23, 2020
/
Amazon Music Hits 55 Million Subscribers, Trouble For Apple Music
Amazon Apple Industry
/
January 23, 2020
/
Low Cost iPhone & Scissor Switch Keyboards For iPads
Apple Brands Communication
/
January 23, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

200 Australian Jobs Slashed As Supermarket Woes Continue
Appointment & Jobs Industry Latest News
/
January 23, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
German supermarket company, Kaufland, has sensationally exited the Australian market before it opened a single store – instead, opting for...
Read More